Joe Biden’s withdrawal of the United States military has been a disaster and absolutely no amount of spin from his defenders will change that fact.

Whatever credibility Biden was clinging to before this past weekend is gone. He has lost his standing before the American people and on the world stage.

Two Republican lawmakers are already calling on Biden to resign as a result.

One is Florida Senator Rick Scott.

Politico reports:

Rick Scott raises removing Biden from office over Afghanistan Sen. Rick Scott, the chair of the Senate GOP campaign arm, questioned Monday whether President Joe Biden’s Cabinet should remove him from office, a near impossibility, over the sudden collapse of Afghanistan. Scott, who is widely viewed as a potential 2024 presidential candidate tweeted: “We must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?” The Florida Republican’s remarks echo calls from former President Donald Trump and his allies for Biden to step down, which began as the Taliban took control of the country and toppled the Afghan government.

The other is Rep. Van Drew of New Jersey.

FOX News reports:

Rep. Van Drew calls for Biden’s resignation amid Taliban takeover in Afghanistan On “Sunday Night in America,” Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. called on President Joe Biden and several other Democrat leaders to resign following the disaster in Afghanistan. Following Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. troops, Taliban forces quickly seized control of Afghanistan, leading to the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country. Fox News host Trey Gowdy asked the congressmen, “how did we get to this point in Afghanistan?” “My God, it is one of the darkest, most embarrassing days we’ve had in our country, and it’s a tremendous embarrassment for the Biden administration.,” Van Drew said. “But with this administration it is failure after failure after failure. Honest to God, I cannot believe I’m saying this, it literally is time for this president to resign. it is time for this vice president to resign. It is time for the Senate president and Speaker to resign. We need new people, even new Democrats, hopefully that are moderates. We can’t keep doing this.”

Expect more Republicans to start issuing similar demands.

Whether Biden knows it yet or not, his presidency is effectively finished.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

