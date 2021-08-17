https://www.dailywire.com/news/rosanna-arquette-compares-republicans-to-taliban

While the world watches in horror as Taliban militants regain control of Kabul—reportedly attacking civilians, executing captured soldiers, demanding unmarried women as wives — actress Rosanna Arquette is comparing the terrorist group to Republicans in Congress.

“The Taliban extremists are here in America just with a different name,” the star of Netflix’s critically acclaimed series “Ratched” tweeted Sunday afternoon to her nearly 200,000 followers. “The GOP right-wing extremists who support destroying democracy are the Terrorists in America and will continue to terrorize America until they are stopped and pay for their crimes against Americans Jan 6th.”

The next morning, the 61-year-old continued with this line of reasoning, saying, “The Jan 6th terrorist attack on our capitol to overturn the election was the American version of the Taliban taking over. And Russia’s support was there too wake up.”

When a Twitter user highlighted the Taliban’s human rights abuses like selling girls into sexual slavery, forcing them to become child-brides, and murdering them in honor killings, Arquette seemed to insist the U.S. isn’t so different.

“Child marriage is legal in 48 states in America,” she replied. “So they can be trafficked start there.”

Arquette also posted the hashtag #TalibanTrump, suggesting she believes the current situation on the ground in Afghanistan is the former administration’s fault, rather than Joe Biden’s.

The “Pulp Fiction” actress has become somewhat known for expressing radical and anti-American political opinions online.

In July, she, tweeted about her opposition to Independence Day fireworks, arguing that they “pollute the atmosphere and cause anxiety with the noise in some.” She added, “At some point we are going to have to give up some things for the well-being of Mother Earth and humans to survive.”

A few days previous, she said she plans to kneel during the national anthem for the foreseeable future, tweeting: “I don’t know about you but if the flag and star spangled banner comes around me I kneel in solidarity and will for the rest of my life.” That sentiment echoed a 2019 photo she posted of herself giving the peace sign with the caption, “I’ll never stand for the flag again.”

Finally, in March 2020, Arquette voiced the anti-Semitic idea that a Jewish conspiracy involving former President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may have caused the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m still confused, so Israel has been working on a corona virus vaccine for a year already ? (so they knew )Vaccines take a long time to know if they are safe and KUSHNER OSCAR is the major investor in the new vaccine that is supposedly coming here. lives at risk for profit.”

Arquette later deleted that tweet. At press time, her posts equating Republicans and Donald Trump to Taliban terrorists are still up.

