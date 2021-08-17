https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/568170-school-board-member-says-mad-king-desantis-has-caused-panic-and-chaos-in

A Florida school board member this week blasted Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisNearly 5,600 Tampa-area school children isolated or in quarantine Indiana governor breaks with GOP peers, allows local mask mandates Claims that migrants are spreading COVID-19 a ‘distraction,’ NIH director says MORE (R) over how he has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the governor has caused “panic” and “chaos” for school staff and parents.

Jessica Vaughn, who won her seat on the Hillsborough County School Board in 2020, told Insider that DeSantis’s stance on mask-wearing in schools has caused issues for the school district.

“Our governor is the mad king of the COVID era,” Vaughn said. “It feels like a nightmare I can’t wake up from.”

Earlier this month, the Florida governor issued a ban on mask mandates in schools and threatened to withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who chose to go against him.

Vaughn said the ban, which came just days before the start of the 2021-2022 school year, left school officials with few options to ensure a safe learning environment for students, Insider reported.

“You have panicked parents, people who feel, ‘what are my choices: either sending my child into a potentially threatening, dangerous environment where they could get very sick or bring home sickness, or not send them to school?'” she said.

Vaughn also noted that while the school district, the third-largest in the state, had not considered a mask mandate in July, increased COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus and pressure from parents have made it clear that a mandate is needed.

“[B]ut before we really had a chance to pivot, the governor came down pretty hard and early with his threats,” she said.

She also said the governor was overreaching into local jurisdictions.

“We should have the ability to make decisions for the people who elected us,” she said. “I don’t know how we got to a place where it’s okay to gamble with our children’s health and safety.”

DeSantis’s office, however, pushed back on Vaughn’s remarks in a statement to The Hill outlining the governor’s reasoning for deciding against mask mandates in schools.

“Governor DeSantis makes data-driven decisions and follows the science. There is no empirical evidence to support the assertion that the benefits of forced masking of schoolchildren outweigh the potential harms,” spokesperson Christina Pushaw said in an email.

She added in response to Vaughn’s argument that the governor has overstepped his role that DeSantis believes that “parents and guardians – not politicians and bureaucrats – are the most ‘local’ authorities for their own children.”

“[DeSantis] does believe that every parent should have the freedom to make choices for their own children, so parents in Florida do have the right to choose that their own kids wear masks to school, even though the risks and benefits are not fully understood yet,” Pushaw said, acknowledging that while some students are unable to wear a mask comfortably for eight hours, others are. “Every child is different, and Governor DeSantis opposes ‘one size fits all’ mandates.”

–Updated at 12:50 p.m.

