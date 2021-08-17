https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/17/sen-chris-murphy-on-afghanistan-everybody-has-a-plan-that-works-perfectly-on-paper/

When asked Monday why the U.S. hadn’t conducted more airstrikes as the Taliban advanced on Kabul, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby replied, “Monday morning quarterbacking here now isn’t, I don’t think, a helpful exercise.” Asked if the military was taking any steps to keep billions of dollars of military hardware out of the hands of the Taliban, Major General Hank Taylor replied, “I don’t have the answer to that question.”

How many Americans are stranded there, and how will they get out? Kirby doesn’t know that either.

Now Sen. Chris Murphy is lending a hand against those Monday morning quarterbacks, tweeting that everybody has a plan that works on paper:

Everybody has a plan that works perfectly on paper in Afghanistan. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 17, 2021

Everybody except Biden who never made a plan. https://t.co/rmeBrL4lZm — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 17, 2021

Well, it does help to have one — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 17, 2021

Didn’t expect Murphy to slam Biden like this. https://t.co/GEbBjgfEqE — John Ekdahl #fullyvaxxed #maskup #staysafe 💉💪❤️ (@JohnEkdahl) August 17, 2021

It’s nice to have a plan. — Carpenter’s Daughter 🛠 (@CarpntrsDaught) August 17, 2021

If only Biden had one. — Eileen (@CatDogPerson) August 17, 2021

Step 1. Have a plan. — Dan Sommers (@sommerd34) August 17, 2021

Talk about low expectations…. — Lord Acton-A-Fool (@LordActonAFool) August 17, 2021

They said they planned for everything though — Dawn Witas (@DawnWitas) August 17, 2021

Not everybody — Ray Lennon (@RayLennon8) August 17, 2021

I know of at least one guy who didn’t. pic.twitter.com/3qouQYa0jo — Hector (@therealhverrios) August 17, 2021

Except Biden, who had no plans. — Marc Pear (@marc_pear) August 17, 2021

I know right? Almost seems like the White House should have tried writing one, too. — Tired Tweeter (@rwsscott) August 17, 2021

In other words you’re saying POTUS screwed up royally. Your wording is cute and all, but that’s what you’re saying. — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) August 17, 2021

Biden ran for President on being super competent. Excuses are not going to cut it Murphy. — Weakcheeks (@Weakcheeks1) August 17, 2021

Nice to know which politicians will make this argument. — Morgante the Dwarf (@baseball_cali) August 17, 2021

Yeah, go with this — Joey Jo-Jo Jr Shabadoo (@JoShabadoo) August 17, 2021

Better than having none as we are so clearly seeing. — William (@SouthernSummr) August 17, 2021

They didn’t have a plan. If there is their plan, it’s even worse than not having a plan. — NeVeRMoRe (@Bird_or_Devil) August 17, 2021

Not that hard to evacuate before you pull your troops and close your secure airfield — commonsense (@commonsense258) August 17, 2021

I guess nobody in the Biden administration took a piece of paper and wrote, “Don’t leave until US citizens, allies and arms are secure”. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) August 17, 2021

Yeah, people have some nerve getting upset about Americans and our allies (not to mention tons of expensive weapons and ammo) getting left to die when you guys had months to avoid this. — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) August 17, 2021

I’m sure you would have taken the same position if Trump was still the president. 🙄 — Black Olives Matter (@jewpublican) August 17, 2021

I guess I didn’t expect the plan to include leaving thousands of Americans and our allies plus billions of dollars of military equipment behind. — Jaron Guiley (@IRONRANGER218) August 17, 2021

Apparently Chris has a 14-year-old daughter who just took over his twitter. — CLA (@ConservativeLA) August 17, 2021

So what Murphy is saying is that President Biden’s plan failed miserably?

