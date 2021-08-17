https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/17/sen-chris-murphy-on-afghanistan-everybody-has-a-plan-that-works-perfectly-on-paper/

When asked Monday why the U.S. hadn’t conducted more airstrikes as the Taliban advanced on Kabul, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby replied, “Monday morning quarterbacking here now isn’t, I don’t think, a helpful exercise.” Asked if the military was taking any steps to keep billions of dollars of military hardware out of the hands of the Taliban, Major General Hank Taylor replied, “I don’t have the answer to that question.”

How many Americans are stranded there, and how will they get out? Kirby doesn’t know that either.

Now Sen. Chris Murphy is lending a hand against those Monday morning quarterbacks, tweeting that everybody has a plan that works on paper:

So what Murphy is saying is that President Biden’s plan failed miserably?

