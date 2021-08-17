https://www.theblaze.com/news/sen-kennedy-says-president-biden-oughta-hide-his-head-in-a-bag-over-botched-afghanistan-withdrawal

Sen. John Kennedy issued a video statement on Tuesday in which he blasted “stunning incompetence” as the U.S. seeks to pull out from Afghanistan.

“President Biden chose to withdraw from Afghanistan, but there’s no reason it had to be so chaotic,” he said.

The Republican lawmaker from Louisiana described it as the “biggest terrorist victory since 9/11” and said that “jihadists who wanna hurt this country and its people all over the world are reinvigorated today.”

“This was humiliating. It was an embarrassment. The president oughta hide his head in a bag,” Kennedy declared.

As the U.S. seeks to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban has been rapidly taking over the country.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that a “fair amount” of the defense materials America gave Afghanistan have fallen into the Taliban’s hands.

Kennedy is only one of the chorus of Republican voices decrying the president over the debacle unfolding in Afghanistan.

Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., said during an interview on Fox News that Biden “failed miserably” and “humiliated America.”

“In just a few hours, literally, Biden destroyed the progress, the relationships, and everything we had done the last 20 years in Afghanistan,” Haley said.

“Thousands of Americans are stranded in Afghanistan with terrorists hunting them down,” Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York tweeted Tuesday. “President Biden & his top team are totally not up for this task & it’s infuriating. I don’t see how the President can remain in his position. This is historic, unforgivable incompetence.”

