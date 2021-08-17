https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/08/17/singapore-teen-awarded-225000-for-heart-attack-caused-by-pfizer-covid-19-shot-while-more-than-half-million-covid-shot-injuries-in-u-s-get-nothing/

The Singapore Ministry of Health announced yesterday that a 16-year-old male was awarded $225,000 ($166,000 US) for medical costs after he suffered a heart attack after the first Pfizer COVID-19 shot.

The family of a 16-year-old boy in Singapore will receive over $160,000 from the federal government after it was determined a Covid-19 vaccine caused him to suffer a heart attack. The boy “had an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest six days after receiving his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on 27 June 2021,” according to a news release from the Singapore Ministry of Health Monday. The government news release states the boy developed acute myocarditis following the jab, exacerbated by weight lifting and drinking caffeinated energy drinks and supplements. Bloomberg News reports the boy received the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. The Health Ministry highlighted the $225,000 (~$165,113 USD) in funds will come from the government’s Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance program, which offers financial aid to help individuals pay for medical costs associated with vaccine injury. The boy, whose condition was at one point severe and critical, is reportedly doing better, but “will require treatment and rehabilitation for some time yet to continue his recovery.” Additionally, the Health Ministry underscored an advisory for citizens to “Continue to avoid strenuous physical activity for one week after each dose.” “As a precaution, all vaccine recipients, especially adolescents and younger men, should avoid strenuous physical activity for one week following each of their first and second doses of the vaccine,” adding residents should seek medical help should any heart-related symptoms arise. “Individuals who developed myocarditis from their first dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines should also not receive further doses of it,” the government news release added. Meanwhile, the Singapore government last month revealed about three-quarters of new Covid-19 infections stemmed from vaccinated people. (Source.)

Here in the U.S., as we reported yesterday, the CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) now has recorded more than twice as many deaths following the non-FDA approved experimental COVID-19 shots during the past 8 and a half months, than deaths recorded following ALL FDA approved vaccines for the past 30 years.

A total of 571,831 people have filed adverse reactions to the experimental COVID-19 shots, and given how hesitant doctors and other heathcare workers are to admit a vaccine caused these injuries, we know this VAERS is severely under-reported, which means millions of Americans are now suffering from COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

How many of these people injured by the shots have received compensation from the U.S. Government for receiving an experimental injection that is not even FDA approved yet?

That would be ZERO. And it is not likely to change anytime soon, if ever.

This travesty of justice is now starting to get some corporate media attention, as the LA Times today featured the story of nurse Angela Marie Wulbrecht, who is fully insured and is now disabled due to a COVID-19 injection, which is now being mandated for most healthcare workers like her.

She has already spent over $35K out of pocket expenses, and she still cannot work.

Of course, they had to find someone who still believed in the COVID-19 vaccine religious cult to run a story like this, so the disabled woman had to state that her husband got the shots and her daughter is about to get them, in spite of her injuries. It is the only way a corporate media source like this would publish her story.

Angela Marie Wulbrecht jumped at the first chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, driving three hours from her home in Santa Rosa to a mass-vaccination site on Jan. 19. Twelve minutes after her Moderna shot, she stumbled into the paramedic tent with soaring blood pressure and a racing heartbeat. So began a calvary of severe fatigue, brain fog, imbalance and other symptoms that are still with her eight months later. Wulbrecht, 46, had been a nurse for 23 years before the fateful shot. She was healthy, ate a vegan diet and was an accomplished salsa dancer. Since January, she’s had to leave her job and has missed out on many activities with her husband and 12-year-old daughter, Gabriella. She has spent about $35,000 on out-of-pocket medical bills, despite having insurance. “I wanted to get vaccinated as soon as I could to help fight the pandemic,” said Wulbrecht, who still supports the vaccination campaign. Her husband got his shots despite her reaction, and Gabriella was scheduled to get her first dose Wednesday. “But it would help those who are hesitant if they took care of those of us who got injured.” The options are slim for people who suffer rare life-altering injuries after a COVID-19 shot. It’s a problem whose significance is growing as states and the federal government increasingly ponder vaccine mandates. A federal program compensates people experiencing vaccine injuries, but not injuries from COVID-19 vaccines — not yet, anyway. Such injuries are rare, but “if you’re going to take one for the team, the team has to have your back,” said Katharine Van Tassel, a vaccine law expert at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland. “That’s a moral imperative.” Thirty-five years ago, Congress created the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, known as the vaccine court, for children hurt by routine immunizations administered as a condition of school entry. Since it began operations in 1988, the vaccine court has paid more than $4 billion to over 8,000 families who could provide a “preponderance of evidence” that vaccines against diseases like measles and pertussis hurt their kids. The court also covers vaccine injuries in pregnant women, and from the flu vaccine. But it does not cover aftereffects from COVID-19 shots. A smaller federal program, the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, addresses illnesses resulting from drugs or vaccines administered during a public health emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. But that program requires evidence that’s harder to pin down, does not pay attorney fees and rules by administrative fiat, while the vaccine court has judges. The countermeasures program has yet to pay anything to anyone hurt by a COVID-19 vaccine, and its largely invisible decisions are “an inscrutable enigma,” said Brian Abramson, an expert on vaccine law. David Bowman, a spokesperson for the Health Resources & Services Administration in the federal Department of Health and Human Services, said the countermeasures program had a total of seven staff members and contractors and was seeking to hire more. He declined to answer questions about how COVID-19 vaccine claims could be handled in the future. Wulbrecht, whose care has included five ambulance trips, each billed for $3,000, filed a claim in February with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. She got a note acknowledging her claim but hasn’t heard further from the program. She’s in a Facebook group created for people reporting grievous COVID-19 vaccine-related neurological issues. It was launched by Dr. Danice Hertz, a retired gastroenterologist in Santa Monica who has been diagnosed post-vaccination with mast cell activation syndrome, a rare condition in which part of the immune system goes haywire. Hertz got her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 23, shortly after it was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use. Within 30 minutes, she suffered terrible numbness and pain in her face and tongue and “felt vibrations going through my whole body,” she said.

Here at Health Impact News, we are way ahead of the corporate news which is just now reporting on this, as we reported on this in November of 2020, BEFORE the FDA issued emergency use authorizations for the COVID-19 injections. See:

