Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan and five others have been charged with election fraud

According to a press release from Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, Galvan and former Compton City Council candidate Jace Dawson worked together to help Galvan retain his District 2 seat.

Galvan, who unsuccessfully ran for the California State Senate District 35 as a Democrat in 2016, won the city councilman spot in a tight election over challenger Andre Spicer by a single vote: 855 to 854.

Dawson is charged with trying to bribe a registrar on election night as the employee was counting ballots.

“While we do not have all of the details regarding the charges brought against Councilman Galvan, the City takes any charges of elections fraud extremely seriously,” said Compton Mayor Emma Sharif.

