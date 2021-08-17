https://www.dailywire.com/news/taliban-announce-amnesty-for-opposition-claim-women-welcome-in-government

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced amnesty across the country in a move that could be an attempt to appear as a modern force instead of the brutal insurgents the world has watched wreak havoc on the region for the past several decades.

As reported by the Associated Press, “The promises of amnesty from Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, were the first comments on how the Taliban might govern on a national level. His remarks remained vague, however, as the Taliban are still negotiating with political leaders of the country’s fallen government and no formal handover deal has been announced.”

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with full dignity and honesty has announced a complete amnesty for all Afghanistan, especially those who were with the opposition or supported the occupiers for years and recently,” he said.

Samangani spoke about the worries of women, noting that they were “the main victims of the more than 40 years of crisis in Afghanistan.”

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to provide women with environment to work and study, and the presence of women in different (government) structures according to Islamic law and in accordance with our cultural values,” he said.

The statements come after U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price commented on the situation on Monday.

As reported by Fox News, Price referred to a “United Nations declaration calling for ‘an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment, through inclusive negotiations, of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative – including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women.’”

Price reportedly said that the U.S. would acknowledge a possible new government of Afghanistan as long as it “upholds rights, doesn’t harbor terrorists, and protects the rights of women and girls.”

“The situation will continue to remain fluid in the coming hours and likely the coming days. Nevertheless, we are operating on all fronts and around the clock to protect our people, those who have worked side by side with the United States for years, and other vulnerable Afghans,” Price declared.

As reported by The Daily Wire on Monday:

Taliban militants are reportedly conducting door-to-door searches in Kabul looking for Afghan government officials, military members, and others who worked with the United States and other western countries. Taliban militants are also seeking out journalists. While the terrorist group has promised safety and publicly called for a “peaceful” transfer of power, refugees who flocked to Kabul prior to its fall said that the Taliban has already begun forced marriages and executions in outlying cities and towns. “Taliban started door to door search looking for govt officials, former police & security forces members & those who worked for foreign countries NGOs or infrastructures in Afghanistan. At least 3 journalists’ houses were searched in the last hour. Kabul is now becoming deadly,” one Kabul-based journalist tweeted on Monday. “This is a game-changer for us all. Many have started counting their final hours of life in Kabul. Nobody knows what happens next. Pray for us.”

“Afghanistan’s first female mayor says she is now waiting for the Taliban to come and kill her after the terror group ousted the government and effectively seized power over the country on Sunday,” The Daily Wire also reported on Monday.

“I’m sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family. I’m just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me. I can’t leave my family. And anyway, where would I go?” she told iNews.

