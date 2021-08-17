https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/08/17/taliban-announces-amnesty-and-new-women-friendly-policies-n409350

It would appear that the Taliban has learned a few things about politicking and public relations over the past twenty years. Among the many concerns shared by everyone left in Kabul after the collapse of Ghani’s government and the Afghan military are fears of deadly retaliation against anyone who worked with the Americans and a return to the brutal repression of women seen under the Taliban’s version of Sharia law. But now that a “deal” has been struck with the United States for a smooth evacuation, the leadership of the terror organization wants to assure everyone that such fears are completely unfounded. You see, this is the newer, friendlier, warm and fuzzy Taliban! And to prove that they’ve turned over a new leaf, the group’s leadership just announced a general amnesty for everyone in the greater Kabul area. And they’re encouraging women to get out there and participate in the government. Will they be inviting Jane Fonda to fly in and give motivational speeches next? (Associated Press)

The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. Following a blitz across Afghanistan that saw many cities fall to the insurgents without a fight, the Taliban have sought to portray themselves as more moderate than when they imposed a brutal rule in the late 1990s. But many Afghans remain skeptical. Older generations remember the Taliban’s ultraconservative Islamic views, which included severe restrictions on women as well as stonings, amputations and public executions before they were ousted by the U.S-led invasion that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The announcement was made by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission. (Wait… the Taliban have a “cultural commission” now?) There were virtually no details offered in terms of the supposed amnesty in terms of who would qualify and what they would need to do to participate in the vaguely described program. As far as women participating in the government, Samangani said that they should “be in the government structure according to Shariah law.”

Not for nothing, but last time I checked, the Taliban’s version of Sharia Law indicated that women weren’t supposed to leave their homes unless they were escorted by a male family member and had to keep themselves fully covered. That might make it complicated to run for office and show up for city council meetings, no?

Is anyone honestly buying this for even a moment? A UN representative was quick to put out a statement saying that “these promises must be honored.” But since when have the Taliban honored any of the promises they’ve made?

Verified reports from the past several weeks as the Taliban marched across the country retaking provincial capitals show that the group’s actions don’t match their words. One of our translators was pulled out of his vehicle on the outskirts of Kabul and beheaded by the side of the road. A woman riding home in a rickshaw was dragged out into the street and publicly beaten because she was wearing “revealing sandals.” Women and children have been slaughtered in horrifying numbers and families have been forced to surrender their daughters as young as 14 to “marry” the invading Taliban fighters.

The Taliban may be holding back for the sake of better optics for now. Also, they’ve cut some sort of deal with the Biden administration to ensure the evacuation can be completed so they probably don’t want to endanger whatever payoff they have coming. But once the last of our troops are gone and they are firmly in control of the entire country, are we really going to trust them to continue to mend their ways? I’d be thrilled to see them behave in a significantly more civilized fashion, but I wouldn’t bet a plug nickel on them carrying through.

