Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen says the US should “withdraw all their forces” by 11 September, but adds “we are committed not to attack them” Read the latest on the situation in Afghanistan here: https://t.co/qPs0VmYVd5 pic.twitter.com/5NX1MrqzXg — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 17, 2021

U.S. must complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by September 11

A senior spokesperson for the Taliban has warned that the US military personnel in Afghanistan must be gone by September 11, after Washington redeployed soldiers to watch over the evacuation.

The US must remove all its troops from Afghanistan by September 11, Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban’s political office and negotiation team in Qatar, told Sky News.

Shaheen said the militants remain committed to not attacking US servicemen, and their immediate goal is to maintain security and prevent incidents around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

