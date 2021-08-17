https://noqreport.com/2021/08/17/taliban-leader-freed-from-guantanamo-bay-by-obama-in-2014-helped-organize-takeover-of-afghanistan/

In 2014, President Barack Obama released five Taliban commanders from the Guantanamo Bay detention center in exchange for an American soldier who deserted. Obama assured the concerned public that the five would be kept in Qatar, away from causing trouble in Afghanistan.

According to the New York Post , these men helped organize the takeover of Afghanistan, including Sunday’s capture of the capital city of Kabul .

Some of those five Taliban commanders reportedly vowed to return to Afghanistan and fight the American troops based there, making contact with active Taliban militants.

Despite these pledges, the Obama administration turned a blind eye to the intelligence reports, and the five freed detainees reportedly formed a regime-in-exile based in Qatar.

During recent peace talks, “they were recognized by Western diplomats as official representatives of the Taliban,” wrote the New York Post .

Khairullah Khairkhwa, one of the men freed, sat with President Biden’s envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, as part of the official Taliban delegation negotiating the final terms of US withdrawn from the country.”I started jihad to remove foreign forces from my country and establish an Islamic government, and jihad will continue until we reach that goal through a political agreement,” Khairkhwa said at the […]