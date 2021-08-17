https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/taliban-start-seizing-weapons-from-citizens/
“‘We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians,’ the official told Reuters.”https://t.co/1EAXv5SjnW
— Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) August 16, 2021
KABUL (Reuters) – Taliban fighters in the Afghan capital, Kabul, started collecting weapons from civilians on Monday because people no longer need them for personal protection, a Taliban official said.