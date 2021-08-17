https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/taliban-start-seizing-weapons-from-citizens/

Posted by Kane on August 17, 2021 11:32 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

KABUL (Reuters) – Taliban fighters in the Afghan capital, Kabul, started collecting weapons from civilians on Monday because people no longer need them for personal protection, a Taliban official said.





You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...