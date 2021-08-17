https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-gov-abbott-covid-positive

A spokesman for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that he had tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.

“Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” read the statement released Tuesday.

“The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” the statement continued. “Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily.”

The statement said that Abbott would be receiving monoclonal antibody treatment developed by Regeneron.

Abbott, 63, is not experiencing any symptoms and is in good health. His wife, first lady Cecilia Abbott, has tested negative for the virus.

Some noted that the governor had attended a Republican Club meeting Monday in North Texas. He said on social media that the meeting had been “standing room only.”

The governor has vehemently opposed mask and vaccine mandates. In April, he signed an executive order banning government-mandated vaccine passports. He also banned state offices, including schools, from imposing mask mandates, though that is being contested in the courts.

“We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health and we will do so without treading on Texans’ personal freedoms,” Abbott said at the time.

Texas dropped social distancing guidelines in March after the coronavirus cases and deaths dropped precipitously. Since that time, new infections have spiked to a seven-day average of nearly 15,000 from a previous high of 22,000 in January. Daily deaths have spiked to a seven-day average of 139 from a high of 340 in January.

Here’s more about the governor’s statement:







BREAKING: Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19, his office says



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

