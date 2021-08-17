https://thehill.com/changing-america/resilience/smart-cities/568105-the-fastest-shrinking-city-in-america

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that people living in the metropolitan area among 385 big cities have seen a 9 percent increase between 2010 and 2020.

America is changing faster than ever!

At the same time, the U.S. population is experiencing its slowest growth rate since the 1930s, according to the Census Bureau, with several traditionally industrial cities shrinking due to the mechanization of agriculture, foreign competition and outsourcing, reported the New York Times.

The fastest shrinking city was Pine Bluff, Arkansas, southeast of Little Rock, where the population dropped 14 percent between 2010 and 2020 to 86,278.

Many of the other cities are in West Virginia, including Charlestown, the third-fastest shrinking city in the country with a population drop of 9 percent between 2010 and 2020 down to 254,145. In Beckley, West Virginia – the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S., according to one analysis – the population dropped by 8 percent to 114,982, followed closely by Weirton and Wheeling, where populations dropped by 7 percent.

Emira, New York shrank 7 percent to 82,622, and Youngstown, Ohio faced a shrinking 6 percent to 531,420.

