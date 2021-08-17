https://www.theblaze.com/furnace/raiders-steve-hughes-health-regulations-control

Those Las Vegas Raiders this week really showed the NFL and its millions of fans this week how much they are truly concerned about the well-being of Raider Nation.

Mark “Son-of-Al” Davis declared this week that only fans who can prove they have been vaccinated will be permitted to attend home games.

They had to fall in line with Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s command that large events can be mask-free if all attendees are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Davis, a man clearly concerned about health, said in a statement, “Health and safety has always been our number one priority.”

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In fact, Davis and his team are so concerned about fan safety that, well, they’re allowing anyone who isn’t vaxxed but really wants to come to the game to get the jab in the parking lot, throw on a mask, and … head into Allegiant Stadium.

Yeah, you read that right.

Please to be noting: They did not bother to explain how a just-vaxxed-minutes-ago person with a mask is less dangerous than a non-vaxxed person with a mask.

Maybe — just maybe — it’s not about their health.

The entire episode is reminiscent of the brilliant Steve Hughes’ “I’m offended” clip that went viral several years ago.

Though the video of Hughes’ “Comedy Roadshow” performance burned up the internet for his willingness to lambaste the Church of the Perpetually Offended, the Raiders’ “for your health” vaccine mandate lined up nicely with the comedian’s warning that governmental health and safety regulations are about control, not health.

Take cigarette bans, for example.

No smoking allowed, the regulators say. It’s for your health.

Well, can we still buy cigarettes? Of course.

Where’s the heath protection there?

You can’t come to the game if you’re not vaxxed, the regulators say. It’s for your health.

Well, can we come if we get vaxxed at the game? Of course.

Where’s the health protection there?







