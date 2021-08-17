https://redstate.com/streiff/2021/08/17/the-taliban-troll-joe-biden-on-twitter-n428543
About The Author
Related Posts
Portland Man Shows How It's Done After Drunk Fellow Resident Opens Fire in Apartment Complex
July 9, 2021
University Releases ‘Oppressive Language List’ to Make Sure Students Don’t Say Mean Things
June 24, 2021
When Faith and Politics Coincide Instead of Collide
August 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy