Dr. Michelle Fiscus was Tennessee’s vaccine director until she was fired from that job last month over a controversy that involved vaccinating teenagers without their parents approval. Dr. Fiscus made the media rounds (MSNBC, CNN, NBC, the View) talking about her dismissal and saying she was afraid for her state. But something else that happened really added an extra jolt to her story. Even before she was fired, she received a package at her office which contained a dog muzzle. Here she is talking about it on Anderson Cooper’s show last month:

The former top vaccine official for Tennessee received a package with a dog muzzle before she was fired, which she believes was a message. “They obviously didn’t know me because they sent me a size 3 which is for Beagles and I’m obviously a Pitbull,” says Dr. Michelle Fiscus. pic.twitter.com/ILT7dLE0iu — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 15, 2021

So was Dr. Fiscus just a brave truth-teller she was being threatened by extremists? Today, NBC News reports that an investigation has determined the muzzle was bought on Amazon using her credit card:

Tennessee’s former top vaccination official, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, told state investigators in July that she received a dog muzzle in the mail, which she deemed to be a threat to keep her quiet. The muzzle, however, was bought on an Amazon account and with an American Express card in her name, according to a state investigation that concluded Monday. “There is no evidence to indicate the dog muzzle was intended to threaten Dr. Fiscus,” said the report, written by Special Agent Mario Vigil of the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

So was this a hoax designed to amp up her credibility in some way, i.e. a Jussie Smollett-style hoax? Dr. Fiscus says no. She admits her credit card was used but claims she has no idea who used it.

Regarding the muzzle: I ASKED Homeland Security to investigate the origin. Just provided a redacted HS report by Axios Nashville. Report says a second account was made under my name from a phone in WA? Waiting on unredacted report. Hold tight. No, I didn’t send it to myself. — Michelle Fiscus MD,FAAP (@drfixus) August 16, 2021

That account was apparently accessed from the State of Washington, where I had never been, by a cell phone using a carrier I have never used. I have asked the state for the full unredacted report and am awaiting a response. — Michelle Fiscus MD,FAAP (@drfixus) August 16, 2021

So what is going on here? The report mentions that when FBI agents initially met with her, she let them access her Amazon account and the muzzle was not included in a list of her ordered items. She claimed she had no idea where it came from. However, a subpoena to Amazon found “the account which the muzzle had been purchased on was in Dr. Fiscus’ name and had been opened in March 2021.” That account used the same credit card.

Does that mean she had a 2nd, secret Amazon account? Or does it mean that she was a victim of identity theft which somehow turned political? NBC News confirms there was a T-mobile phone number associated with the account but it’s not clear who that belongs to. CNN has a similar report about the conclusion of this investigation which makes no mention of identity theft. Make of that what you will.

Update: Here’s a local news report on this.

