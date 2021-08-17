https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tim-tebow-cut-by-jaguars/

The Tim Tebow tight end experiment in Jacksonville has come to an end.

“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” Tebow wrote on Twitter. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream. Thank you to the Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.”

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021





