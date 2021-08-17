https://www.dailywire.com/news/tim-tebow-out-of-nfl-released-by-jacksonville-jaguars

The Tim Tebow experiment has come to a close.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported Tebow’s release from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Jaguars have released TE Tim Tebow,” Schefter said on Twitter.

Jaguars have released TE Tim Tebow. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2021

Tebow signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars in May to once again play under Urban Meyer — his college coach at the University of Florida. Before the signing, Tebow had been out of the NFL since 2012 and had been playing professional baseball in the minor leagues for the New York Mets. There was never a guarantee that Tebow would make the regular season roster, and his lack of experience at the position put him at a disadvantage.

In the Jaguars’ first preseason game, Tebow played 16 snaps at tight end.

“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” Tebow said on Twitter. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream… Thank you to the Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28.”

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Tebow’s signing was unsurprisingly met with anger from many within the sports community and from the Left.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith called the signing “white privilege” while saying that Tebow was a benefactor of great privilege.

“Is this not an example of white privilege?” Smith said.

“When George Floyd ultimately was murdered … it wasn’t just about him. It was about the symbolism of what transpired because black people have repeatedly felt I like we have the proverbial knee on your neck. We constantly have to scratch and claw our way,” he added.

“When we see someone of a different ilk, of a different ethnicity, getting opportunities we know we would never get, that’s where the words white privilege come from. … There’s no way to eradicate white privilege without white individuals giving up some of their privilege,” he said.

Shannon Sharpe — former NFL tight end and current Fox Sports personality — also weighed in.

“Just think about how arrogant a person must be to play a professional sport in which you’re really not that good at, and all the other teams, the 30-plus other teams [say ‘Nah, bruh,] we saw what ya had. You’re not good.’ You say, ‘You know what? I might not be good enough to play this sport, but I’m great enough to go play another professional sport, even if I haven’t picked up a bat in 12 years’ … ‘I’m arrogant enough to just think, ‘I’m gonna go back to the sport that jettisoned me and I’m gonna switch positions. I haven’t played in the league in six years, haven’t taken an offensive snap in nine years, but I’m just that good.’ Tim Tebow cain’t play no tight end. And he’s gonna rub guys the wrong way,” said Sharpe.

While members of the media as well as former and current players took issue with the Tebow signing, fans of the NFL clearly enjoyed seeing him back in the league.

Just a day after the Jaguars announced the signing, the top five selling items at NFLShop.com were all Tebow’s No. 85 Jaguars jerseys.

At https://t.co/jHuhn4vMsP today, the top five selling items are all….Tim Tebow items. pic.twitter.com/k2wdJvX5lQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2021

This is more than likely the end of the road for Tebow’s football career. The switch from quarterback to tight end was a last-ditch effort by Tebow to once again play in the NFL, and the experiment failed. Tebow will have a multitude of options now that his football days are over. Before signing with the Jaguars, Tebow was a college football analyst for the SEC Network.

