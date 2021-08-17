https://www.dailywire.com/news/tn-vaccine-chief-cried-victim-over-dog-muzzle-it-was-purchased-with-a-credit-card-in-her-name

Last month, Tennessee’s top vaccine official Michelle Fiscus was fired after sharing a memo citing state law that suggested children could be vaccinated against COVID-19 without parental consent. On her way out, she allegedly received a dog muzzle in the mail, which Fiscus claimed was a threat against her for speaking out about vaccination.

An investigation, however, revealed the muzzle was actually purchased on Fiscus’ own credit card, though she’s still denying she sent the muzzle to herself as some sort of hate hoax.

According to Axios, an investigation from the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security revealed that the Amazon package containing the dog muzzle was traced back to a credit card in Fiscus’ name.

“[T]he results of this investigation that purchases from both Amazon accounts were charged to the same American Express credit card in the name of Dr. Michelle D. Fiscus,” the agency found.

The health official told investigators that she felt threatened enough by the muzzle to “stop talking about vaccinating people.”

Axios noted that Fiscus “provided information for an Amazon account in her name. It was a different account than the one used to purchase the muzzle.”

“It is just astounding to me how absolutely political and self-centered our elected people are here and how very little they care for the people of Tennessee,” Fiscus told CNN after she was fired.

“The people of Tennessee are going to pay a price,” she claimed.

Describing herself as “unabashedly pro-kid & weary of science deniers” on Twitter, Fiscus is maintaining that she did not purchase and send herself the dog muzzle, but is a victim.

“Regarding the muzzle: I ASKED Homeland Security to investigate the origin. Just provided a redacted HS report by Axios Nashville,” she posted to Twitter on Monday. “Report says a second account was made under my name from a phone in WA? Waiting on unredacted report. Hold tight. No, I didn’t send it to myself.”

Regarding the muzzle: I ASKED Homeland Security to investigate the origin. Just provided a redacted HS report by Axios Nashville. Report says a second account was made under my name from a phone in WA? Waiting on unredacted report. Hold tight. No, I didn’t send it to myself. — Michelle Fiscus MD,FAAP (@drfixus) August 16, 2021

In follow-up tweets, she added, “Axios has now updated their headline to reflect that the state’s investigation did NOT conclude I sent the muzzle. In fact, it only concluded my credit card was charged with the incorrect billing address–my state work office–to an Amazon account I didn’t know existed.”

“That account was apparently accessed from the State of Washington, where I had never been, by a cell phone using a carrier I have never used,” Fiscus wrote. “I have asked the state for the full unredacted report and am awaiting a response.”

That account was apparently accessed from the State of Washington, where I had never been, by a cell phone using a carrier I have never used. I have asked the state for the full unredacted report and am awaiting a response. — Michelle Fiscus MD,FAAP (@drfixus) August 16, 2021

After she received blowback for sending the memo citing Tennessee’s “mature minor doctrine,” Fiscus released a statement on the matter.

“A recipient of that memo was upset that, according to Tennessee Supreme Court case law, minors ages 14-17 years are able to receive medical care in Tennessee without parental consent and posted the memo to social media,” Fiscus said in a statement.

“Within days, legislators were contacting TDH (Tennessee Department of Health) asking questions about the memo with some interpreting it as an attempt to undermine parental authority. Let me be clear: this was an informational memo containing language approved by the TDH Office of General Counsel which was sent to medical providers by the medical director of the state’s immunization program regarding the guardrails set 34 years ago by the Tennessee Supreme Court around providing care to minors.”

“What has occurred in the time between the release of this memo and today, when I was terminated from my position as medical director of the vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization program at the Tennessee Department of Health, can only be described as bizarre,” she added.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

