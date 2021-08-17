https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/toxic-masculinity-for-the-win-dad-fights-off-alligator/
A Utah family was enjoying a child’s birthday party at a local reptile facility when things started to get dicey fast. An alligator started getting aggressive with its handler, and snapped onto her gloved hand. The animal trainer climbed into the alligator cage to get better leverage, but the beast whipped her around, pulling her underwater. The children looked on from outside the enclosure in shock, before their parents whisked them away. Then, a brave bystander leaps in to come to the rescue.