Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that President Joe Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan was a national humiliation, which he claimed was worse than the Iran hostage crisis under former President Jimmy Carter.

Trump said, “I don’t think in all of the years our country has ever been so humiliated. I don’t know what you call the military defeat or a psychological defeat. There has never been anything like what’s happened here. You can go back to Jimmy Carter with the hostages. We all thought that was a great embarrassment, and we were pulled out of that by Ronald Reagan. This is many, many times worse. You are dealing with thousands and thousands of Americans and others that are stranded and very dangerously really stranded in Afghanistan. So it’s something that you can’t even believe that a thing like this.”

He added, “I looked at that big monster cargo plane yesterday with people grabbing the side and trying to get flown out of Afghanistan because of their incredible fear, and they’re blowing off of the plane from 2,000 feet up in the air, nobody has ever seen anything like that. That blows the helicopters in Vietnam away. That is not even a contest. It has been the most humiliating period of time that I’ve ever seen.”

