Former President Donald Trump gushed about the prospect of a Taliban-led Afghanistan last year, predicting that once they took over the country, they would devote themselves to killing terrorists.

Amid a blizzard of criticism for the chaos that has envelpoed Afghanistan as President Joe Biden completes the U.S withdrawal from the country, former Trump and members of his former administration have joined in to heap blame on their successors.

But last February, months after canceling a planned meeting with the Taliban that would have placed the group’s leaders inside the White House on Septembr 11th, Trump gloried in the idea of a Taliban-led Afghnistan that would become a bane to terrorists.

“I’ll be meeting personally with Taliban leaders in the not-too-distant future. And we’ll be very much hoping that they will be doing what they say they’re going to be doing: They will be killing terrorists. They will be killing some very bad people. They will keep that fight going,” Trump said at the Feb. 29 briefing, at which he also announced the first reported U.S. death due to COVID-19.

He then praised the U.S. military for killing terrorists throughout the region over the past 20 years, and said that “now it’s time for somebody else to do that work, and that’ll be the Taliban,” adding “and it could be surrounding countries.”

“I really believe the Taliban wants to do something to show that we’re not all wasting time,” Trump said, promising that ” If bad things happen, we’ll go back.”

He went on to add that “I don’t think that will be necessary.”

And as recently as late June of this year, Trump boasted that the deal he’d made for the withdrawal made it impossible or Biden to reverse course — and explicitly predicted the collapse of the Afghan government as soon as the U.S. departed.

“I started the process. All the troops are coming back home. They couldn’t stop the process. 21 years is enough. Don’t we think? 21 years. They couldn’t stop the process. They wanted to, but it was very tough to stop,” Trump told a crowd in Ohio, and said of the then-current government that they “wouldn’t last — the only way they last is if we’re there.”

Watch above via The White House.

