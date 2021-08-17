https://politicrossing.com/lessons-from-kabul-we-are-led-by-buffoons/

Tonight, Tucker examined the situation in Kabul, why it happened and who’s to blame.

Highlights include:

“United States should have left Afghanistan 19 years ago when it became obvious that Osama bin Laden wasn’t there and had fled to Pakistan. There’s no reason to stay in the country and the longer we remained, the worse it was always going to be.”

“… generals who are much more worried about white rage in West Virginia than they are about our enemies abroad.”

“They have no idea what they’re doing. They’re imposters, everything they touch turns to chaos, not just there but here.”

“For decades, left-wing academics in the US have used the developing world as a laboratory to test their theories about how societies ought to be ordered but aren’t.”

“These are the architects of the disaster we’re watching unfold on television. They should be groveling for our forgiveness, but they’re not. Why? Because contrition requires decency.”

“First we invade, and then we’re invaded.”

