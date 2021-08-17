http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/u2_bklfSNQA/

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott, 63, has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced in a release on August 17.

Gov. Abbott addressed the situation in a video he tweeted out Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Murder Charge Against Texas Police Officer Dropped Over Concern About Former Prosecutor

He said he has no symptoms and thanked people around the country for well wishes.

As you may have heard, I have Covid. Right now I have no symptoms such as fever or aches and pains. Thanks for the well wishes from around the country. I will remain engaged every day to govern the great state of Texas. God bless you all, and God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/kbYPt1FpNj — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

“Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.”

Back in 2020, Gov. Abbott on Tuesday, Dec. 22, joined the ranks of governors receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on live television in hopes of assuring the public that the inoculations are safe.

Back in April, he issued an executive order stopping government agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of vaccination. Then, on Thursday, July 29, he issued a new executive order to bring “clarity and uniformity” to the state’s COVID-19 response.

The new order bans any local government in the state from requiring residents to get vaccinated. It also allows any business to continue operating at full capacity, no matter the virus’ rate of spread or how many people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Abbott also appealed for out-of-state help Monday, August 9 to fight the third wave of COVID-19 fueled by the highly contagious delta variant in Texas.

Abbott has directed the Texas Department of State Health Services to use staffing agencies to find additional medical staff from beyond the state’s borders as the delta wave began to overwhelm its present staffing resources.

He also has sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association to request that hospitals postpone all elective medical procedures voluntarily. Hospital officials in Houston said last week that area hospitals with beds had insufficient numbers of nurses to serve them.

Abbott also directed the state health department and the Texas Division of Emergency Management to open additional COVID-19 antibody infusion centers to treat patients not needing hospital care and expand COVID-19 vaccine availability to the state’s underserved communities.

He also announced that about $267 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits. That was on top of the $3.9 billion in benefits previously allocated since April 2020.

The governor is taking action short of lifting his emergency order banning county and local government entities from requiring the wearing of masks and social distancing to lower the COVID-19 risk. He has said repeatedly that Texans have the information and intelligence to make their own decisions on what steps to take to protect their health and the health of those around them.

Following Abbott’s announcement that he had tested positive for COVID-19, conservative Republican candidate for governor Don Huffines issued the following statement:

“Like many Texans in the past couple weeks, Greg Abbott has tested positive for the Chinese Coronavirus. Mary Catherine and I are praying for him and all others combating this illness.”

The same day as the announcement, the governor tweeted a photo with musician Jimmie Vaughan, the brother of late Texas musician Stevie Ray Vaughan, saying he hopes “to catch” his show in September.

Jimmie Vaughan tweeted a statement not long after the news about Abbott’s COVID-19 status. He said: “We want to let everyone know, that despite the news today of Governor Abbott’s positive COVID diagnosis, Jimmie and family have tested negative and are doing fine. Thanks so much to all who reached out with concern.”

OFFICIAL STATEMENT We want to let everyone know, that despite the news today of Governor Abbott’s positive Covid diagnosis, Jimmie & family have tested negative and are doing fine. Thanks so very much to all who reached out with concern. We wish the Governor a speedy recovery. — Jimmie Vaughan (@JimmieVaughan) August 17, 2021

And the night before tweeting about his meeting with Vaughan, Abbott tweeted a photo of himself speaking to a packed room of maskless supporters at the Heritage Ranch Republican Club meeting in Collin County.

Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight. Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception. Let’s keep this energy up and send a message that Texas values are NOT up for grabs in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wlPZyrHpx3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

Abbott isn’t currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, according to his office.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, who is often at odds with Gov. Abbott when it comes to COVID-19 response, tweeted, “I hope @GovAbbott gets well quickly. Our enemy is the virus. Its enemy is all of us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

