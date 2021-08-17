https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/us-health-official-announce-plan-covid-booster-shots-all-americans?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Top U.S. health officials said Wednesday they have developed a plan to start offering COVID-19 booster shots to American startin the third week in September.

In their expected announcement, the officials cited evidence that protection is waning against hospitalization, death, mild and moderate infections, as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread, according to NBC News.

