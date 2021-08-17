https://www.oann.com/u-s-homebuilder-confidence-falls-to-13-month-low-in-august/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-homebuilder-confidence-falls-to-13-month-low-in-august



August 17, 2021

By Evan Sully

(Reuters) – U.S. homebuilder confidence in the market for single-family homes fell in August to its lowest reading in 13 months, a report released on Tuesday showed.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index declined 5 points to a reading of 75 this month, its lowest level since July 2020, from 80 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to remain unchanged from the month prior.

A reading above 50 means more builders view market conditions as favorable than poor. The index hit an all-time high of 90 in November 2020.

