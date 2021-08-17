https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/17/unethical-christina-pushaw-slams-nikki-fried-campaign-consultant-for-risking-lives-to-push-blueanon-conspiracy-theory-about-ron-desantis/

It’s sad — not to mention annoying — that so many in the media and on the Left are trying to make Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the villain of the COVID19 pandemic, but here we are. Which means it’s up to people like DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw to set the record straight.

And she’s definitely got her work cut out for her:

Media activists: Before you amplify the latest BlueAnon conspiracy theory about @GovRonDeSantis (that a political donor owns Regeneron & therefore, expanding access to life saving treatments FREE to patients is corrupt) I saved you 5 minutes of research: https://t.co/Ld61iutzRf pic.twitter.com/FyXYNhHuMv — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 17, 2021

This narrative is nonsensical to anyone who understands how political donations work (but @60Minutes ran with the publix lies so you never know.) The fund featured in this conspiracy theory, Citadel, is also invested in Pfizer & Moderna. Biden Admin also promotes Monoclonals 👇 pic.twitter.com/UIw8rduHWX — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 17, 2021

Here’s the “BlueAnon conspiracy theory” Pushaw is referring to:

😳DeSantis promotes Regeneron Covid 19 treatment, while downplaying vaccine effectiveness. His top donor (per an article last year) is Ken Griffin, who is CEO of Citadel, which has the 2d largest stake in Regeneron. @providence_chef alerted me to the Griffin angle. #corruption 1/ https://t.co/BIDHr9ovVZ — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) August 16, 2021

2/ “Griffin, [is] the founder and CEO of Citadel hedge fund …” 4/3/20 https://t.co/XTOBM8YUH3 — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) August 16, 2021

3/ “The second largest stake [in Regeneron] is held by Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, which holds a $171.2 million call position…” 6/28/21 https://t.co/6SnUCq017B — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) August 16, 2021

7/ Griffin is probably the tip of the RegeneRON angle. h/t @lindyli https://t.co/bRQ34mNIWu — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) August 16, 2021

8/ Trump had stakes in Regeneron too. https://t.co/8z2pl3ox6f — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) August 16, 2021

10/ Hold the phone. Now I’m confused. What does this even mean?! 👇 https://t.co/4KRp4D6yVR pic.twitter.com/ctauUOn5WO — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) August 17, 2021

11/ What is he talking about? Do all states get free Regeneron now? I’m legitimately puzzled. — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) August 17, 2021

12/ Here it is. The Trump administration bought 300,000 doses, which have not all been used. https://t.co/QZcPYkwpPi pic.twitter.com/C2igNaM8JS — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) August 17, 2021

13/ So the federal government (federal tax dollars) footed the Regeneron bill. — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) August 17, 2021

14/ Regeneron “still has $34 M worth of drugs to deliver to the US government in the third quarter. But fourth-quarter sales will be ‘DEPENDENT UPON ACCELERATION OF CIVID-19 CASES AND RELATED DRUG UTILIZATION,’ Regeneron said in a news release.” 😳 8/5/21 https://t.co/U7ol4JKLUj — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) August 17, 2021

15/ So DeSantis is helping Regeneron by making the pandemic worse (opposing mask mandates, downplaying vaccines, etc) and depleting the federal stockpile so that Regeneron can get another federal contract? Is that it?! — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) August 17, 2021

16/ “I think the prophylaxis approval [of Regeneron] would’ve been great b4 vaccines. But…I think the infection rate, the amount of people who are actually getting infected, …will have a much bigger impact on [Regeneron] sales…” 8/14/21 https://t.co/Nv01MwMqc4 — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) August 17, 2021

17/ So DeSantis is helping his top donor (CEO of Citadel, which has the 2d largest stake in Regeneron) by making the pandemic worse (opposing mask mandates, downplaying vaccines, etc) & depleting the federal stockpile so that Regeneron gets another federal contract? Is that it?! — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) August 17, 2021

Got all that? Kevin Cate, a consultant for DeSantis opponent Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial campaign, sure did. And he thinks there needs to be an investigation:

This seems like it needs to be investigated. https://t.co/HPgovyIKP5 — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) August 17, 2021

This doesn’t mean monoclonal antibody treatments are bad — it’s saving lives. It’s just the promotion of this (something that was happening before DeSantis learned about it) more than vaccines (a better way to save lives) — seems questionable coupled with that $5 million. — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) August 17, 2021

Or Cate could just save himself the trouble and talk to Christina Pushaw.

Investigated it for you. Took 5 minutes. Jennifer is wrong, Citadel holds bigger positions in Moderna & Pfizer. Biden Admin also supports monoclonals. Stop spreading disinfo & discouraging Democrats from getting life saving Covid treatment FREE OF CHARGE! https://t.co/Ld61iutzRf pic.twitter.com/B4NsMXchnF — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 17, 2021

But where’s the fun in that? Right, Kevin?

Nikki Fried advisor spreading a conspiracy theory to discourage Democrats from getting life-saving monoclonal antibody therapy. Unethical. 🚨Regeneron is safe, effective, free of charge, and available to both vaccinated and unvaccinated COVID patients 👉 https://t.co/LwOrjUMsPU pic.twitter.com/rRLOUArJPe — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 17, 2021

Don’t believe me that it’s not political? The Biden Administration also supports the use of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID patients. Follow @CameronWebb46 a Democrat doctor who works in the White House. Believe him if you don’t believe me, this is about saving lives. pic.twitter.com/HKiq8w930x — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 17, 2021

Maybe Nikki Fried’s crew should focus more on the “saving lives” stuff and less on the “spreading conspiracy theories” stuff.

