A Taliban spokesperson on Tuesday addressed the international community, stating that the militant group’s rise to power will not result in entities such as the U.S. being “harmed from our soil.”

During the Taliban’s first press conference since taking the capital city of Kabul, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, “I would like to assure the international community, including the U.S., that nobody will be harmed in Afghanistan.”

“You will not be harmed from our soil,” Mujahid said, according to NBC News.

NBC notes that the Taliban has made similar statements in the past, appearing to indicate the group’s desire to reach out to the international community.

But his comments come as several reports surfaced that Taliban members had been hunting members of the Afghan security forces and others who worked to help the U.S. military during its 20-year presence in the country.

The Taliban spokesperson added, “We don’t have any grudges,” and said those who fought against the militant group would all be pardoned. NBC reports that Mujahid said the Taliban wished for Afghanistan’s youth to remain in the country referring to them as “assets.”

Thousands of Afghans have sought to flee the country, fearing a return to the oppressive regime that was in place in the in the 1990s and 2000s when the Taliban were in control.

International observers have raised concerns for the rights of women and girls in the country, as they were forbidden from seeking employment or education when the Taliban was in power.

During the press conference, Mujahid said the Taliban would respect the rights of women relative to the framework of Islam, Al Jazeera reports.

“The women are going to be very active in the society, but within the framework of Islam,” Mujahid said, without specifying what restrictions that might impose.

