Tennessee medical director sends herself ‘dog muzzle’

An investigation into a dog muzzle allegedly mailed to a former vaccine manager’s Tennessee home as a form of intimidation was closed Monday after it was revealed that the muzzle was purchased with her own credit card.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus, a pediatrician, was terminated in July as Tennessee’s medical director of vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization, after she published a memo advocating for minors to obtain medical care without their parents’ permission.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper had Fiscus on 360 to talk about the “dog muzzle.” On the show, Fiscus quipped that whoever sent her the dog muzzle “obviously didn’t know” her, because the muzzle that was sent was “a size 3 which is for Beagles and,” Fiscus said, she’s “obviously a Pitbull.”

She’s still denying it today despite the 67 page report — Local News Report





