https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-assailant-launches-hatchet-attack-bloodies-victim-in-manhattan

Shocking video footage shows an assailant attacking another man with a hatchet during an incident that occurred in a Chase Bank vestibule on Sunday evening, according to the New York Post.

The attacker initiated the assault against the unsuspecting victim who was at an ATM machine. As the video progresses, blood can clearly be seen on the victim.

After the assault, the attacker can be seen using the weapon to hit several ATM machine screens, before dropping the hatchet onto the floor.

The New York Daily News reported that the victim, Miguel Solorzana, was still recuperating at the hospital.

“He hit me. In the bank, he hit me,” Solorzana told the outlet in Spanish.

He required two surgeries following the assault, his friend Manny told the outlet.

The News reported that sources said a suspect was taken into custody Tuesday and brought to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation.

People on Twitter commented on a New York Post tweet that linked to a story about the incident which was captured on camera.

“The pattern of violent crime continues,” one tweet read.

“Move to the country. The life is better there. NY is like North Korea… an interesting place to visit as part of a guided tour,” another tweet declared.

Another tweet noted that “this is the financial district which was always considered a safe part of the city.”

“BAN HATCHET, I think those who want to ban firearms must agree with it,” another post said.

“Did the assailant ask to see the covid vaccination record first?” one tweet asked.

“Wow! But nyc is mostly concerned about covid vaccination cards. @NYCMayor is a joke,” another tweet said.

Beginning on Tuesday people in New York City must prove that they’ve received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in order to engage in activities such as indoor dining at restaurants, indoor movie theaters, and more.

“This policy is in effect as of August 17, and enforcement will begin on September 13. Businesses that do not comply with this policy will be subject to fines,” according to the city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

