Twitter accounts spreading rumors about the execution of CNN journalist “Bernie Gores” by the Taliban in Afghanistan have been suspended, as actual journalists wait for help out of the country.

Twitter accounts claiming to be the “BBC” and “CNN” outlets in Afghanistan tweeted convincing accounts of the “journalist’s” murder. After fooling many, Twitter finally got around to removing the accounts.

CNN reporter “Bernie Gores” is actually “Jordie Jordan,” who is “considered a pioneer in gaming commentary” according to youtube.fandom.com. It is unlikely that he had anything to do with the prank.

The name “Bernie Gores” is a racist amalgamation.

Additionally, an elaborate, fake petition for “Bernie Gores” has been posted to Change.org.

The juvenile hoax comes as journalists and their families from the New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal are stuck in Kabul, as reported at RAIR Foundation USA.

