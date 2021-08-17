http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cg2IkTK2mlg/

President Joe Biden repeatedly condemned the idea of “nation-building” in Afghanistan during his speech on Monday, but in 2003 he defended the idea of standing with the Afghan people.

During a February hearing that year on rebuilding Afghanistan in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Biden warned the United States needed to stay involved in the country.

“In some parts in the administration, nation-building is still a dirty phrase but the alternative to nation-building is chaos,” Biden said, warning that the ensuing chaos only generated more terrorists, warlords, and drug trafficking.”

The Senate hearing took place with Interim President Hamid Karzai, where Biden defended the idea of staying in the country.

“The facts make one thing very clear, we have a great deal of work left to do in Afghanistan and a continued obligation to the men sitting in front of us to allow them to be able to do the work that needs to be done,” Biden said.

Biden warned that when warlords and drug traffickers took over a country, it became a haven for terrorism.

“That’s what happened under the Taliban and I believe if we’re not careful it’s going to happen again,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

