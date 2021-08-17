https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-state-dept-press-conference/
About The Author
Related Posts
MTG files Articles of Impeachment…
August 16, 2021
Cori Bush with her 20-pack box of Oreo Minis…
August 3, 2021
‘Get off your freaking ass, and fight for your country’…
August 2, 2021
Biden instructs U.S. Embassy in Kabul to destroy American Flags…
August 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy