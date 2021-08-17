https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/ready-watch-pat-gray-reacts-to-the-babylon-bee-s-satirical-list-of-potential-terrorist-threats

A Kentucky teacher said she is “grateful for her school and district” for displaying rainbow flags and Black Lives Matter flags in several classrooms. In a TikTok video, the teacher went from classroom to classroom with her cellphone to share her pride with the internet.

In this clip, Pat Gray offered snarky commentary as he watched the video. Pat noted that every school in the country doesn’t have progressive flags hanging in classrooms but he warned that this kind of trend spreads.

Later, Pat discussed a satirical tweet shared by @TheBabylonBee that lists “potential terrorist threats.” Some threats included, “Despising taxes, finding Kamala Harris slightly off-putting, and owning a Bible.”

Watch the clip for the full list. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

