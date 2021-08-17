https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/17/we-did-not-withdraw-we-retreated-infuriating-thread-takes-biden-apart-for-ignoring-why-americans-are-really-pissed-about-afghanistan/

Biden’s Afghanistan speech completely missed the point.

While he babbled on about how the buck supposedly stops with him (after blaming Trump and the Afghan army repeatedly), Biden never actually got around to addressing WHY Americans on both sides of the aisle are so angry about what’s happening in Afghanistan. That’s why ‘BUT TRUMP’ doesn’t really do much here.

Most Americans agree that we cannot stay in Afghanistan indefinitely … but the way Biden pulled us out was not a withdrawal, it was a retreat. And the world watched it happen.

This thread explains it far better than we can:

The United States did not withdraw from Afghanistan. We RETREATED. Make no mistake, withdraw was necessary. But the way it was done dishonors those who spilled their blood in a remote corner of the world. pic.twitter.com/ZLNeBnMt9t — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 17, 2021

This.

So much this.

Keep reading:

My heart goes out to all who left part of themselves in Afghanistan. My thoughts are with the wives and children of warfighters who never came back. Their eyes glued to the television as they watch the Taliban gloating over America’s abandonment of sensitive military equipment. pic.twitter.com/l14foKu2qu — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 17, 2021

No words.

Just none.

My heart goes out to Gold Star families. I can’t imagine how they must feel, watching the President of the United States claiming that the “drawdown is proceeding in a safe and orderly way.” Biden is not fit to speak to them. pic.twitter.com/j04ms1dP0D — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 17, 2021

Safe and orderly way.

Right.

Because nothing says safe and orderly like watching Afghans cling to the OUTSIDE OF A FREAKIN’ PLANE falling to their deaths.

Agreed, all day. Biden is not fit to speak to them.

My heart especially goes out to all veterans of the WOT. Your sacrifices will never be forgotten. The sacrifices of your families will never be forgotten. May God bless you all. pic.twitter.com/7mnJewljCU — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 17, 2021

Amen.

***

Related:

‘Honestly, WTAF is WRONG with you?’ Jennifer Rubin’s pathetic attempt at doing damage control for Biden BACKFIRES impressively

Biden’s FAILURE in Afghanistan only getting WORSE: Taliban commanders already conducting ‘horrific’ door-to-door searches

What the … WOW! Pic White House posted to prove Biden/Harris were ‘hearing updates’ on Afghanistan looks KINDA sorta off (thread)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

