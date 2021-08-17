https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/lincolnbrown/2021/08/17/wealthy-leftists-welcome-refugees-they-will-never-see-n1470436

I used to live in oil and gas country and often wondered why so many people who lived and played in the high-end ski resorts that were permanent fixtures in the mountains and who drove expensive SUVs were so opposed to temporary rigs and the vast numbers of people who depended on those rigs for a living. The answer of course is simple: There is a stunning disconnect between the realities. There is the reality that wealthy leftists enjoy and to which poor leftists aspire; and there is the reality in which the rest of us must live. They live in a world designed to cater to their egos and assuage any guilt they may inadvertently feel from time to time. Ski resorts are a necessity, whereas a rig worker putting his children through college — not so much. There should be just enough gas to fill the Range Rover for the trip to Aspen, but the common man should be content to wait in the rain for public transportation. And why? Just because, of course. And make no mistake, as a young leftist who was dedicated to “power to the people” I would have been thrilled if I had been admitted to the inner sanctum to enjoy a Sauvignon Blanc while taking in a breathtaking view of the slopes.

Leftism at its darkest heart is the ability to enjoy looking down on those who are less fortunate, or who are not as smart as the elites. It is a race to the top to 1) enjoy the finer things in life and 2) insulate yourself from the effects of the choices you make for others. Make no mistake, I think ski resorts are great. They have beautiful scenery; terrific restaurants, stores and galleries; and awesome bars. And then there is the skiing, which is also good if you have the knees for it, which I don’t. I blew mine out as a firefighter protecting those breathtaking views. But the point is that most of us are not privileged enough to live in a constant state of luxury or virtue signaling.

Armed with that knowledge, I was completely unsurprised at California Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Monday that Afghan refugees would be welcome in the state. During yet another rally to block the recall vote, Newsom said, “I’m proud of the fact over the last decade California has taken in more refugees than any other state in America, and I’m proud of the fact a disproportionate number of Afghani refugees are here in Northern California, not just here in the south, but also up in Sacramento County….We’re already working in terms of a lot of those refugees coming in and working with CBOs and non-profit organizations to make sure that they feel welcome and celebrated as members of our community.”

To be sure (insert standard immigration disclaimer here), the odds are that more than a few of those refugees are looking for a safe harbor from the Taliban. But, undoubtedly, nestled among those asylum-seekers will also be more than a few people who are coming here to create havoc in the U.S. As the departing Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott told his officers on August 14, “I firmly believe that it is a national security crisis. Immigration is just a subcomponent of it, and right now, it’s just a cover for massive amounts of smuggling going across the southwest border — to include TSDBs [suspected or known terrorists] at a level we have never seen before. That’s a real threat.” If terrorists are entering the U.S. through the southern border, is it really a stretch that sleeper-cell members will find a way to enter our country under the auspices of seeking freedom and safety? If you are old enough to remember 9/11, you know that it does not take many terrorists to make a devastating impact. And as I was told in HazMat training, these people are very dedicated and extremely patient. Is there a plan in place to separate the wheat from the chaff? I suppose the political class and social elites will sort that out after the warm fuzzies die down.

Terrorism aside, with rising gas prices, general unrest, inflation, and the concern, justified or not, over the potential spread of COVID-19, there is a question as to whether or not America can accept more immigrants, legal or otherwise. But wrestling with these issues and trying to find realistic solutions is of no concern to these elites. Any impact will not be felt in the Hamptons, Martha’s Vineyard, Aspen, or the green hills of Napa Valley. It will be up to you to sort these issues out and live with them.

It may be that Newsom and company see the potential for more Democratic voters. That may be true in the aggregate. Muslims trended Democrat during the 2008 elections. In 2016, 82% of Muslim votes went to Clinton. On the other hand, in 2020, Trump picked up 30% of the Muslim vote, and it will be interesting, to say the least, to see how these refugees react to Drag Queen Story Hour.

Newsom’s gushing is further undermined by the fact that Joe Biden will not make evacuating Americans over Afghan nationals a priority. And of note, when asked about protecting the Afghans as far back as 2010, Biden is reported to have said, “F*** that, we don’t have to worry about that.…We did it in Vietnam, Nixon and Kissinger got away with it.”

It may be a bit of a stretch, but on a quasi-related note, Squad member Ayanna Pressley has been a champion of cancelling rent due to the COVID-19 crisis. After all, those moustache-twirling landlords can go without their chardonnay and caviar for the good of the people. Or they can forego making their own mortgage payments or paying their utility bills. Whatever. But Fox News reports that Pressley and her husband made between $5,000 and $15,000 in rent in 2020 on property that they owned. Granted, in this day and age that is chump change, and in terms of real estate that would barely cover a game of pinball. But Pressley was perfectly happy to collect rent on her properties, while denying middle class property owners the right to collect rent on theirs.

As if you didn’t already know, from refugees to real estate and everything in between, the elites are perfectly happy to let you live with the results of their largesse. Or your largesse on their behalf.

