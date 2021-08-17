https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/17/white-house-lifts-earlier-lid-in-anticipation-of-president-bidens-return-from-camp-david-this-evening/

Earlier Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who’d returned from her own vacation to deal with the Afghanistan mess, noted that the White House wasn’t sure exactly when President Biden would be returning from Camp David.

That was mid-afternoon, but the White House press pool has been called back for Biden’s 8:40 p.m. return to the White House.

He won’t be saying anything … he’s resting up for his rigorous interview with George Stephanopoulos Wednesday.

We’ve read that his approval rating is at an all-time low as of Monday.

He’s expected to pivot back to COVID-19 Wednesday, suggesting Americans get booster shots.

Looks like he’s headed back to Delaware Wednesday?

