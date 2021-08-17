https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/17/white-house-lifts-earlier-lid-in-anticipation-of-president-bidens-return-from-camp-david-this-evening/

Earlier Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who’d returned from her own vacation to deal with the Afghanistan mess, noted that the White House wasn’t sure exactly when President Biden would be returning from Camp David.

“I don’t have an exact time for you” says Jen Psaki when asked when Biden will return to the White House. “We’re still working those through.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 17, 2021

No rush; nothing important going on right now. — Scott Bridgeman (@Devils73) August 17, 2021

How is this even remotely acceptable? — Beschuit (@beschuit_p) August 17, 2021

Normal stuff — Tomás (@Tomjefersonbr) August 17, 2021

(How refreshing) — catherine zeta jones and jeff bezos fan ac(parity) (@zachlamar10) August 17, 2021

He is in a coma or something isn’t he — board man (@robertstoner19) August 17, 2021

Bear in mind, President Biden can project impotence from anywhere, so no need to do that from the Oval Office. — 🇺🇸 M00TP01NT 🇺🇸 (@NtTp01) August 17, 2021

That was mid-afternoon, but the White House press pool has been called back for Biden’s 8:40 p.m. return to the White House.

The White House has lifted the lid issued earlier today and is calling the press pool back for the president to return to the White House at 8:40 p.m. from Camp David. (A lid essentially means the president won’t be seen for the rest of the day and the press pool can go home.) — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 17, 2021

Lifted the lid? On what his crypt? — High in the Mountains (@8700_Feet_High) August 18, 2021

If you followed the campaign you are very familiar with the term. — TheSauceBoss (@ThesaucebossTX) August 18, 2021

After nearly 18 months of daily lids from Biden campaign/admin, pretty much anyone paying attention knows the definition. — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) August 17, 2021

The lid got him into the White House, so why not use it? (We are very familiar by now with what a lid is) — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) August 17, 2021

8:40 PM? Isn’t Biden usually in bed by this time? — ColorMeRed🩸🇺🇸 (@ColorMeRed) August 17, 2021

Well good we’ll get an ice cream update from the syncophants. — StevenWoolery (@Stevenwoolery) August 17, 2021

Is he going to announce we paid off the Taliban so we get everyone out we can? That’s the only thing I can think would be of substance. — Drew Kalocai (@DrewKalocai) August 17, 2021

Why? What can he say that will make up for the mess he made. — Eileen Wyner (@ewyner) August 17, 2021

He won’t be saying anything … he’s resting up for his rigorous interview with George Stephanopoulos Wednesday.

A photo op. — kaitlin, lepbet’s burner (@thefactualprep) August 17, 2021

Why does the press need to be there just to see him land and walk to his bed? — OldSchoolCoug 🍺 🥩 (@OldSchoolCoug) August 17, 2021

So they’ll photograph him stumbling into the White House after his bedtime taking no questions. Got it — AjMariaBaltimore (@MarValentine77) August 18, 2021

Is he actually taking questions or is he just giving his sycophants in the legacy media a glimpse of his decrepit ass as he tries to find his way into the White House? — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 17, 2021

8:40 pm? So he’s going to chopper back to the WH and the press can roll tape on him walking from the chopper to the WH. Maybe this time he’ll use the correct door….. — 🎶Del Paxton’s Piano🎶 (@Mark_Derr) August 17, 2021

So the President flew to Washington to give a teleprompter speech, flew back to Camp David, and is flying back to Washington 24 hours later? Is this still the same press corps that incessantly whined about the last guy wasting tax payer dollars? — Paul Lynd (@allyallpaul) August 17, 2021

Someone stuck their wet finger in the wind. — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) August 17, 2021

The polls must be disastrous — El Emenopi (@EEmenopi) August 17, 2021

We’ve read that his approval rating is at an all-time low as of Monday.

Clown show — Billy&TheCloneasaurus (@rubock) August 17, 2021

Can someone ask him what’s going on? — Mike’s id. (@FreeBearly) August 17, 2021

The meds must have worked. — Joe Domnanovich (@Joe_Domnanovich) August 17, 2021

Biden smashing so much adderal right now — Aidan Last (@AidanLast_) August 17, 2021

Oh neat. Enough people were wondering where he was at and what he was doing, so they’re doping him up for another ten minute speech again. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 17, 2021

He’s expected to pivot back to COVID-19 Wednesday, suggesting Americans get booster shots.

Will anybody be fired? That is only thing that matters — TheIndependentProg (@ProgIndependent) August 17, 2021

More than one source is saying resignations are coming. Let’s f’ing hope. — True North (@christinep2020) August 17, 2021

Are they calling the press pool back so they can look at Biden’s back avoiding questions? — MacAaroni 🧀🇺🇸 (@MacAaronii) August 17, 2021

Dance monkeys dance. He doesn’t even take questions.

lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/lxnLodXMov — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) August 17, 2021

The over/under on questions is 1. Any takers? — The Science (@RO_JB40) August 17, 2021

Lol. The idiot is only coming back because Trump will be on Hannity at 9pm to call him out for being on vacation during this crisis — Tica (@BradBal67018830) August 17, 2021

Looks like he’s headed back to Delaware Wednesday?

… and he’s not going back to Camp David afterwards, but Willmington. 25th? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0AYAV5mHQW — RomulanWarbird (@RomulanW) August 17, 2021

