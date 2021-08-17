https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/17/will-us-troops-stay-in-afghanistan-until-all-americans-are-out-jake-sullivan-wont-comment-on-hypotheticals/

Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted earlier today that everyone has a plan that works perfectly on paper, but we’re still unsure of what the Biden administration’s plan is when it comes to getting U.S. citizens out of Afghanistan. As Twitchy reported, citizens who’ve requested to be evacuated have been told the U.S. government can’t guarantee their safety as they try to reach the airport. For her part, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki wouldn’t offer any guarantee that all Americans would be evacuated.

As some small measure of comfort, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that the Taliban has guaranteed the safe passage to the airport that the U.S. government cannot.

And when asked if U.S. troops will stay in Afghanistan until all American citizens are out, Sullivan said he wouldn’t comment on hypotheticals.

Even Jake Tapper is losing his patience with this administration, so you know things are bad.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...