Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted earlier today that everyone has a plan that works perfectly on paper, but we’re still unsure of what the Biden administration’s plan is when it comes to getting U.S. citizens out of Afghanistan. As Twitchy reported, citizens who’ve requested to be evacuated have been told the U.S. government can’t guarantee their safety as they try to reach the airport. For her part, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki wouldn’t offer any guarantee that all Americans would be evacuated.

Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki can’t offer any guarantee that all Americans will be evacuated from Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/0XKueyBXCg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2021

For 5 minutes, Biden State Department Spokesman Ned Price has NO ANSWER for Americans blocked from getting to Kabul airport right now pic.twitter.com/pu2ddDIUlg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2021

As some small measure of comfort, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that the Taliban has guaranteed the safe passage to the airport that the U.S. government cannot.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the Taliban have guaranteed safe passage for Americans in Afghanistan to the Kabul airport. So Americans are meant to trust their lives to the good graces of the Taliban? Is that really the plan? — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) August 17, 2021

And when asked if U.S. troops will stay in Afghanistan until all American citizens are out, Sullivan said he wouldn’t comment on hypotheticals.

WOW: CBS’ @weijia asks whether U.S. forces will remain in Kabul until all Americans are out. Sullivan: “I’m not going to comment on hypotheticals.” What!? #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/eBIn780dqA — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 17, 2021

I suggest he look up “hypothetical” — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) August 17, 2021

That…. That was not a hypothetical question. Was it?!?! — jason jones (@jjspeed69) August 17, 2021

Um….I don’t think that word means what he thinks it does. — WyomingCoog (@WyomingCoog) August 17, 2021

What exactly is hypothetical here? — Manderz65 (@haolegirl1965) August 17, 2021

That’s not a hypothetical. It’s a question about an actual problem. — Stop the Half Staff Madness! 🇺🇸 (@GoMtnBiking) August 17, 2021

This isn’t hypothetical…it’s real….Americans are there now — Reality Beaker (Blue Check Mark is in the mail) (@RealityBeaker) August 17, 2021

They are really bad at answering even the most basic questions. — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) August 17, 2021

His answer should have been Absolutely! — MAGUA (@MarcellotHinoj1) August 17, 2021

How hard is it to say Yes we will get EVERY American out. — Aron M (@amills989) August 17, 2021

They still have no policy for this withdrawal. Dereliction of duty. — torpido (@edgecitykid) August 17, 2021

Oh. My. God. — Jack Straw From Wichita (@Patriot_Pat1776) August 17, 2021

These people are so incompetent it’s unbelievable. — Willis Belzie (@will_belyea) August 17, 2021

Y’all elected bums — Revisionist History (@Mast3rmo) August 17, 2021

Let’s just call it the clown house at this point — . (@BManninq) August 17, 2021

Another clown who should adhere to the Peter Principle and step down.

Uncle Joe as well as Kamala should do the same. — Ace Brown (@AceBrown18) August 17, 2021

This is so bad. — Steve (@SNitzsche7) August 17, 2021

This admin is an absolute disaster… — 🔥RJN🔥 (@RJNieder) August 17, 2021

This admin is a disgrace. Simple. Say what you want about the mean orange man, he wouldn’t be leaving Americans behind and would have had an answer for that question. — Concerned Citizen (@ImAmerican69) August 17, 2021

Is it my imagination, or is this the first ‘real’ press conference from the White House where MSM asks serious questions? — Livingthedream (@farunlitunknown) August 17, 2021

More ice cream questions, please. — Ray Nothstine (@RayNothstine) August 17, 2021

Even Jake Tapper is losing his patience with this administration, so you know things are bad.

