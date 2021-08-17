https://www.thecollegefix.com/university-to-pay-professors-600-to-take-black-lives-matter-faculty-course/

The University of San Diego is offering faculty $600 to take a five-week Black Lives Matter course.

“Heeding the call of the #BlackLivesMatter movement and global network, this course joins the nationwide effort to deconstruct anti-Blackness, dismantle white supremacy, center Black resistance, and build solidarity movements that support the wellness and self-determination of Black communities,” its description states.

“…It is our intention to reorient canon to recognize Black contribution; to learn about Black networks across the world and throughout history; and to imagine futures that support Black excellence.”

Details of the class were published Saturday by USD law Professor Gail Heriot, who said an email was sent to faculty announcing the course. Professors were also informed that compensation for enrolling in “Black Lives Matter: Interdisciplinary Perspectives Course” is $600.

“Could a course description be any clearer that it is about inculcating and supporting a fringe ideology? The course description literally states that the course is part of a ‘nationwide effort to deconstruct anti-Blackness [and] dismantle white supremacy,’” Heriot posted on Instapundit.

“The problem is that you couldn’t find a white supremacist in these parts if your life depended on it. These folks are barking mad.”

While faculty are offered a stipend to take the course, Heriot points out: “By the way, as a result of the pandemic, the University of San Diego is so strapped for cash that it initially stopped paying into the retirement accounts of its faculty and staff.”

And as The College Fix reported last week, the private and posh San Diego-based Catholic university provides a health care plan that includes abortion, sex-change surgeries, voluntary sterilization and abortifacient birth control.

