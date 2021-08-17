https://www.theblaze.com/news/woman-sues-bob-dylan-sexual-assault

An unnamed woman is suing musician Bob Dylan for reportedly grooming, drugging, and sexually assaulting her when she was 12 years old in 1965, NBC News reported.

What are the details?

The unnamed woman, identified only by initials “J.C.,” filed the suit on Friday in New York.

The suit alleges that Dylan, now 80, befriended the woman as a child in May 1965 and “established an emotional connection” in a purported effort to sexually abuse the 12-year-old.

Dylan, according to the suit, ultimately plied the young, impressionable child with drugs and alcohol as well as with threats of violence in order to get her to comply with his sexual appetites.

The abuse, she said, left her “emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

The lawsuit, according to CNN, also claims that Dylan “used his status as a famous musician by ‘grooming J.C. to gain her trust and to obtain control over her’ and alleges that he sexually abused her ‘at certain times'” in his Hotel Chelsea apartment in New York City.

Dylan was said to be in his mid-20s when the alleged assault took place.

Daniel Isaacs, one of the attorneys representing the woman, commented on the litigation, saying, “Nothing other than the complaint speaks for itself and we shall prove our allegations in a court of law.”

A spokesperson for the musician said, “The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

The suit does not specify damages, but the outlet reports that the amount sought “exceeds the limits of lower courts.”

CNN added that the woman, who now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, stated in the suit that she has suffered “serious and severe mental distress, anguish, humiliation and embarrassment, as well as economic losses” as a result of the purported abuse.

The suit, CNN reported, was filed just one day before the New York Child Victims Act expired on August 14, 2021.

The woman’s attorney told the outlet that she opted to file the suit pursuant to the act to “seek redress.”

