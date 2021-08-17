https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/will-not-pin-sht-vp-kamala-harris-refused-face-country-afghanistan-fell/

VP Harris refused to address the nation on Sunday about the mess in Afghanistan.

According to Becker News:

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly did not want any part of facing the music on Sunday after the catastrophic collapse of Afghanistan. The U.S. humiliation on the world stage set off public demands to hear from the president; but in the absence of the Commander-in-Chief, any White House explanation about the disastrous finale in a two-decades-long war would have sufficed. According to multiple reports, Harris was asked to address the American people on Sunday about the unraveling situation in the war-torn country, but refused. As the Taliban threatened the lives of thousands of Americans and allies in Kabul, pressure mounted on the White House to look the people in the eye and explain what happened. Yet, no one did.

Harris has poll numbers that are some of the worse for a Vice President since the early 1970’s and this was before Afghanistan fell apart.

But Harris in April took credit for helping with the US plans to turn Afghanistan into a nightmare:

Vice President Kamala Harris said she played a major role in crafting the Biden administration’s plan in April to quickly withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan. Harris confirmed that she was the last person in the room shortly after President Joe Biden announced that he had ordered all U.S. military personnel to withdraw from the Middle Eastern nation by Sept. 11, 2021 in an April interview with CNN. The vice president also commended Biden for the decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan.

Harris was not taking any credit for the fiasco in Afghanistan this weekend as she reportedly refused to address the nation. What a mess the US is in when illegitimate candidates try to run things. This is a total mess.

