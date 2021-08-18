Meanwhile in Australia… pic.twitter.com/wJb7yiJ5GS

Check this short clip at the top for Aussie fines.

The New South Wales government is offering 24,000 first-dose vaccination appointments for students 12 and up. The vaccination centre was fully booked on Monday, with almost 3,000 students who received their jab.

The tweet description is slightly misleading.

