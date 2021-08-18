https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/5000-fine-for-being-human-in-australia/

Posted by Kane on August 18, 2021 3:51 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Check this short clip at the top for Aussie fines.

The New South Wales government is offering 24,000 first-dose vaccination appointments for students 12 and up. The vaccination centre was fully booked on Monday, with almost 3,000 students who received their jab.

The tweet description is slightly misleading.

Quarantine Centers…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...