A frightening percentage of American medical personnel, government leaders, teachers, corporations, the MSM, tech giants, entertainers, and pro athletes, are afflicted with vaccine derangement syndrome (VDS), and unvaccinated Americans will be their crosshairs until the insanity stops.

Listen here as Jason Rantz on KTTH reports that the University of Washington Medicine removed 64-year-old patient from the transplant waiting list after he refused to get the EUA covid vaccine. Hospital officials refused to answer basic questions about their policy, refusing to even acknowledge they have a policy.

According to the report, The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH has learned that UW Medicine removed a 64-year-old patient from the transplant waitlist. He says he was on the list for two and a half years. The hospital made the decision after they learned the patient refused to be vaccinated against COVID. They said they would consider adding him back to the waitlist should he satisfy their “compliance concerns.” Last week, one vaccine-hesitant patient came forward. He says he was told the vaccine was mandatory before he could get a necessary liver transplant. The hospital does not deny any of the allegations.

The 41-year-old gentleman who suffered lifelong liver issues and did not want to receive a Covid vaccine was told by UW Medicine that without the vaccine, he would have a hard time moving forward with his liver transplant. Heart transplant candidate, Frank Sam Allen called into the Jason Rantz show with a similar story, telling the host that he was stopped from seeing his cardiologist for not wearing a mask when entering the medical facility. He explained that wearing a mask further burdens his ability to breathe as he suffers from three leaky heart valves which impact the blood pumping into his lungs. The mask ordeal in June prompted a call from his cardiologist who informed him that he'd get no transplant without first getting the vaccination. "The cardiologist called me and we had a discussion. …he informed me that, 'well, you're going to have to get a vaccination to get a transplant.' 'Well that's news to me. And nobody's ever told me that before.' The doctor replied, 'yeah, that's our policy,'" Allen recalled.

Allen said he told the doctor he would not get vaccinated and a few days later, on June 7th, 2021, he received a letter informing him that he was pulled from the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) waiting list for a heart. The letter, signed by UW Medicine and the Cardiac Transplant/Advanced Heart Failure Therapies Selection Committee, stated: “Your name has been removed from the waitlist at the University of Washington Medical Center. This was done in follow-up to your recent conversation with providers regarding the heart transplant selection committee’s concerns about compliance with COVID-19-related policies and recommendations.” “We can re-assess you for reinstatement on the waiting list should the compliance concerns resolve in the future or, if you wish, refer you to another center for evaluation in the meantime.” Mr. Allen responded with:: “I understand that my choices have repercussions but I did not change the policy. I am most put off, not by your decision to remove me from the list, thereby removing any opportunity to live out my life at a near-normal level, but by the lack of scientific logic that dictates your ‘policy.” He points to the side effects associated with the vaccine as to why he remained unwilling to get it. “As a person who has spent much time and money at UWMC as a heart failure patient, I am being told I cannot get care for my condition unless I take an injection that has shown to cause cardiac problems.” “It seems that a wise choice would be to not make a panic move and run to get injected with the experimental gene therapy until more is known.”

On Aug. 10, Allen received a response from Bo Secord, assistant director of patient relations, who said they received his letter and that it was shared with “appropriate leadership,” but they weren’t budging, telling him:

“As your provider noted, they are happy to re-evaluate should you change your mind.”

Mr. Allen suffers from mitral valve regurgitation, tricuspid valve regurgitation, aortic valve regurgitation, aneurism of the thoracic aorta, and dilated cardiomyopathy, scary and life-threatening, all. Just not nearly as deadly as contracting Covid19 in the increasingly insane minds of VDS sufferers.

