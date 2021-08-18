https://www.oann.com/about-5000-evacuated-from-kabul-in-last-24-hours-western-official/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=about-5000-evacuated-from-kabul-in-last-24-hours-western-official



FILE PHOTO: People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, in Paris, France, August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier FILE PHOTO: People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, in Paris, France, August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

August 18, 2021

KABUL (Reuters) – About 5,000 diplomats, security staff, aid workers and Afghans have been evacuated from the capital Kabul in the last 24 hours, a Western official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The evacuations by military flights will continue around the clock, he said, adding that clearing the chaos outside the airport was a challenge.

(Reporting by Rupam Nair; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

