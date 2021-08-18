https://headlineusa.com/dhs-asylum-no-border-hearing/

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced a plan to reinstate the catch-and-release policy and empower US Citizenship and Immigration Services agents to grant asylum to illegal aliens without an immigration hearing, the Washington Times reported.

Immigration officers would have the right to catch and release illegal aliens when “detention is unavailable or impracticable”—a situation that now exists all across the overcrowded migrant facilities on the US–Mexico border.

Biden administration officials claim these no-border policies will relieve pressure on the asylum, detention and judicial systems.

With the power to grant asylum, Homeland Security officers would acquire a judicial function and expedite the Biden administration’s plan to flood the nation with so-called refugees.

If immigration officers deny an illegal alien’s asylum request, then he or she may appeal that decision to a federal immigration judge.

The Homeland Security Department submitted the rule for public consideration and comment.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed the proposed rule will bring “fundamental fairness” to the immigration system.

“Individuals who are eligible will receive relief more swiftly, while those who are not eligible will be expeditiously removed,” he said. “We are building an immigration system that is designed to ensure due process, respect human dignity and promote equity.”

The rule explicitly rejects due process by maneuvering around the judicial system.

Under the current process, asylum applicants must pass a two-part process.

First, officers with Citizenship and Immigration Services conduct a preliminary inquiry to determine if the migrants have “credible fear” of returning to their country of origin.

If the illegal aliens pass this test, then immigration officials release them into the American interior with a notice to appear in immigration court, which many aliens do not bother to attend.

Then immigration judges with the Justice Department decide if their claim merits asylum.

Immigration judges reject most asylum claims.

