AP reporter Brendan Farrington claimed he received death threats over an article he wrote saying, “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates, is now touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor’s company has invested millions of dollars. DeSantis has been promoting the treatment as virus cases spike”:

What he’s talking about is the debunked blue-anon conspiracy theory we told you about on Tuesday claiming DeSantis pushed the Regeneron monoclonal antibody therapy over vaccines because of a campaign donor:

Here’s the embarrassing article with the headline, “DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes”:

DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw said she was on the phone with both Farrington and his boss “for hours” last night and they “could not explain: the basics of hedge funds, who holds shares of Regeneron, or who is making money from Gov. DeSantis’ promotion of monoclonals (answer: no one).” She also reported that Ravi Nessman,”South news director for The Associated Press,” “wanted the headline”:

The “headline that is misleading at best, and includes facts that entirely absolve DeSantis deep in the article’s text”:

Now *this* is how you respond to a trash article:

She even sent him a thread from Tampa Bay Times reporter Kirby Wilson who debunked the story himself earlier in the day:

Here’s that thread:

The AP is utter trash and they know it:

