The U.S. Capitol Police official responsible for the force’s intelligence operations during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach has returned to her post.

Yogananda Pittman, who was elevated to acting chief following the forced resignation of then-Chief Steven Sund, was passed over for the permanent role. Instead, she has been placed back in charge of supervising officers who protect top congressional leaders, as an assistant police chief.

Pittman’s return to her intelligence role is notable, given the resignations that followed Jan 6. Sund, the only other assistant police chief, and the House and Senate sergeants at arms all resigned. Rank-and-file officers on the force still have questions about the intelligence and leadership failures that led to an overwhelmed force on the day of January 6.

The force is currently preparing for a rally planned for September 18 to take place beside the Capitol that will be in support of those now being prosecuted for partaking in the initial January 6 incident. The “Justice for J6” rally is being planned as a peaceful demonstration, though officers fear that, like last time, it could devolve into a violent event.

