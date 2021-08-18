https://www.oann.com/australias-victoria-reports-years-biggest-covid-19-caseload/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=australias-victoria-reports-years-biggest-covid-19-caseload



FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers administer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests at a drive-through testing centre as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of an outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

August 18, 2021

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state on Thursday reported 57 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the biggest daily rise this year, as authorities scramble to quell an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in Melbourne, the state capital.

Of the new cases, 13 spent time in the community while infectious, the state’s health department said. The source of three cases is unknown.

Victoria reported 24 local cases on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Diane Craft)

