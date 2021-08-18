https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/18/bank-of-americas-racial-equity-21-day-challenge-encourages-employees-to-decolonize-their-minds-and-cede-power-to-people-of-color/

Anti-critical race theory crusader Christopher Rufo recently promised us 10 weeks of exposés on 10 major companies and their diversity, equity, and inclusion training sessions. Up this week is Bank of America, which, as is the case in so many of these programs, has employees fill out “identity maps” to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities and confront the privilege these offer them.

They won’t because we’re beyond being shocked. But let’s see ’em.

Day 2: Intersectionality. Day 3: Levels of Racism. Day 16: Environmental Justice. Day 18: Building a Race Equity Culture.

“… all children should be actively taught to recognize the ‘smog’ of white privilege, but that, if anti-bias education exists in school curricula at all, it tends to be too little, too late.”

“As part of a dominant culture, White people may be more likely to … hold an incomplete view of God, as our theology and faith traditions are shaped mostly (or exclusively) by a Euro-American perspective.”

“Be accountable, at the individual and organizational level, for dismantling personal, interpersonal, institutional, and structural instruments of white supremacy.”

Stay tuned for more in the coming weeks.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...