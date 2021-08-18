https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/18/bank-of-americas-racial-equity-21-day-challenge-encourages-employees-to-decolonize-their-minds-and-cede-power-to-people-of-color/

Anti-critical race theory crusader Christopher Rufo recently promised us 10 weeks of exposés on 10 major companies and their diversity, equity, and inclusion training sessions. Up this week is Bank of America, which, as is the case in so many of these programs, has employees fill out “identity maps” to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities and confront the privilege these offer them.

SCOOP: Bank of America Corp. teaches employees that the United States is a system of “white supremacy,” promotes “the abolishment of the police,” and instructs workers to “decolonize [their] mind[s]” and become “woke at work.” The whistleblower documents will shock you.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 18, 2021

They won’t because we’re beyond being shocked. But let’s see ’em.

Earlier this year, Bank of America and the United Way implemented a race reeducation program called United in Action, encouraging employees to participate in a “Racial Equity 21-Day Challenge,” built on the principles of critical race theory and intersectionality. pic.twitter.com/lsWk8xwCdT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 18, 2021

Day 2: Intersectionality. Day 3: Levels of Racism. Day 16: Environmental Justice. Day 18: Building a Race Equity Culture.

On day one, Bank of America teaches employees that the United States is a “racialized society” that “use[s] race to establish and justify systems of power, privilege, disenfranchisement, and oppression, which “give[s] privileges to white people.” pic.twitter.com/QFaYBB3e2M — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 18, 2021

According to the training program, all whites—”regardless of one’s socioeconomic class background or other disadvantages”—are “living a life with white skin privileges.” Even white toddlers are guilty and must be “taught to recognize and reject the ‘smog’ of white privilege.” pic.twitter.com/Sh3FsGSivu — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 18, 2021

“… all children should be actively taught to recognize the ‘smog’ of white privilege, but that, if anti-bias education exists in school curricula at all, it tends to be too little, too late.”

Over the next three days, Bank of America teaches that whites are more likely to “have more limited imagination,” “experience fear, anxiety, guilt, or shame,” and “contribute to racial tension, hatred, and violence.” People of color, on the other hand, cannot be racist. pic.twitter.com/P5oXyfepBK — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 18, 2021

“As part of a dominant culture, White people may be more likely to … hold an incomplete view of God, as our theology and faith traditions are shaped mostly (or exclusively) by a Euro-American perspective.”

Next, Bank of America instructs white employees to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities and confront their “white privilege” and “white fragility,” in order to “discover where [they] are on the privilege spectrum” and “if [they] exhibit ‘white fragility’ traits.” pic.twitter.com/GskFzjyEEh — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 18, 2021

Later, Bank of America teaches that the policing system was founded on white supremacist “slave patrols” and, according to activists, can be solved through “the defunding and even the abolishment of the police.” pic.twitter.com/bxIKlrn4T4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 18, 2021

In the final days, BofA tells employees to “decolonize [their] mind[s]” and become “woke at work.” Participants must admit that “[their] words and actions are inherently shaped and influenced by systemic oppression” and must “cede power to people of color.” pic.twitter.com/7p8s4vgXoR — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 18, 2021

“Be accountable, at the individual and organizational level, for dismantling personal, interpersonal, institutional, and structural instruments of white supremacy.”

Read the full story about Bank of America’s race reeducation program at City Journal:https://t.co/I8r1Q9ZDTr — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 18, 2021

P.P.S. I have uploaded the original source documents here:https://t.co/Y4QIuM06lx — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 18, 2021

When corporations, multinationals, banks and the establishment see an usable tool in CRT, is when you know how they want to keep the society in order/disorder. — Filthy Fyodor (@FilthyFyodor) August 18, 2021

We the people are chosing to let this happen. Nobody but we are allowing it to take place. — FMTF ▪︎ Stocks & Finance (@moneytofreedom) August 18, 2021

Why are corporations doing this though? What benefit does it serve for them? — Gogo (@GogoXBT) August 18, 2021

The Bank of America was founded by an Italian immigrant. Someone that came to america with hopes and dreams and worked to achieve them. That same road is open to all Americans — Vinny920🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@Vinny9201) August 18, 2021

The Italian immigrant who started what would become BofA is turning in his grave right now. — Hecate’s Keys (@HecateKeys) August 18, 2021

Elites use corporations and universities to spread these ideologies in order to further disempower the middle class and to distract people with infighting as a diversionary tactic while they restructure laws and aggregate more power for themselves. — rcpaskus (@rcpaskus) August 18, 2021

SCOOP: Bank of America Corp. is virtue signaling. Will immediately distance itself as soon as this “wokeness” looks like it could hurt their bottom line. — J (@Jag9J) August 18, 2021

Do they know that the people who support these movements also hate capitalism the system which banks thrive in. So why are these parasites supporting an ideology which would love to drastically reduce their power? — FIR Q (@orangesteele) August 18, 2021

So if @BankofAmerica wants to abolish police…they shouldn’t call the police next time their bank gets robbed. — Fight 4 Freedom (@d4serenity) August 18, 2021

Stay tuned for more in the coming weeks.

